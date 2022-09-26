Kanye West’s fashion sense has always been unique. One would just have to look at all of his clothing collections to understand this. Ye likes to do things differently and for the most part, he is the one setting the trends. For instance, Kanye was largely responsible for making baggy, minimalist, neutral-colored clothes extremely popular. Ye was made fun of for these types of garments, but in the long run, he won.

Now, Kanye is making clothes that he wants to wear, for better or for worse. His Yeezy GAP x Balenciaga collection has gotten a lot of attention, and there is no doubt that he will continue to turn heads with whatever he decides to release to the public.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Recently, Ye made his way to London where he took part in Fashion Week. In fact, the artist was at The Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 show where he flexed perhaps his most interesting piece of footwear to date.

As you can see in the images down below, Kanye was wearing some black flip-flops that just so happened to have diamonds on top of them. He paired this look with some black socks which is a typical Ye move.

At this point, there is no telling whether or not he will release these to the masses. If he does, you know these are going to be expensive.

