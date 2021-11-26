The online jokes just won't stop for rapper 42 Dugg, who continues to go viral because of his height. For his birthday this week, the Detroit native sat courtside next to Big Sean at the Detroit Pistons game and when they were shown on the jumbotron, fans had jokes for Dugg.

"Why does Big Sean look like he’s babysitting 42 Dugg," asked one fan. Considering over 115,000 people "liked" the tweet, it's safe to say that people agree that Dugg looks like a kid next to Sean.

The two rappers showed off their jewelry for the camera and they both ended up trending over the video, which went viral on social media.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"I thought that was a lil kid sitting next to big sean," joked another fan.

Even Sean got in on the fun, but he wasn't as savage as everybody else. The rapper posted a gallery of photos from the game, including one image where Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro towers above Dugg and pats him on the shoulder. But it was the first picture, in which Dugg spills his entire plate of fries onto the court, that got people laughing.

"That first picture is hilarious," remarked one of Sean's followers. "Lol why you gotta expose the man like that," laughed producer T-Minus.





Do you think 42 Dugg will ever get past the jokes about his height? Check out some of the funniest tweets below.