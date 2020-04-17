42 Dugg Flexes Hard With Yo Gotti In "Been Turnt" Video

Detroit rapper 42 Dugg releases a new music video from his project "Young And Turnt 2."

"Been Turnt" is one of the most emotive songs on Detroit rapper 42 Dugg's new project Young And Turnt 2 and a music video has officially been released to accompany the track.

Signing to Lil Baby and Yo Gotti's respective labels, 42 Dugg has been a name to keep an eye on for the last year and he is finally starting to hit his stride. In his music, you can hear that he's been through a lot of hard times in his life. Much of his music speaks to the prison experience, including "Been Turnt."

42 Dugg always knew that he would end up being successful. It was only a matter of time. In the video for "Been Turnt," he celebrates with some of his closest friends, including Yo Gotti, as he flexes his jewelry, cars, and stacks of cash.

Watch the new video above and stay tuned for more from this rising rapper.