Chrissy Teigen Celebrates 50 Days Of Sobriety With Her Kids On Instagram

BY Cole Blake 3.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
David Livingston / Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen, Sobriety
Chrissy Teigen celebrated being 50 days sober on Saturday.

Chrissy Teigen says she is in the midst of her longest stretch of sobriety yet, having gone 50 days without touching a drop of alcohol. Teigen celebrated the feat with her two children in a post on Instagram, Saturday.

“Today is my 50 day sobriety streak!” Teigen captioned a video of herself and his kids on a yoga mat. “It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. This is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way.”

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

She continued: “I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!!”

Teigen has been open about attempting to live a sober lifestyle since last year, when she spoke about the book, Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed With Alcohol, and how its had a big impact on her life.

Check out Teigen's post below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTa0Ug4J_9u

[Via]


About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.3K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.2K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 73.4K
Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images Entertainment Sofia Vergara Swings Back To The '90s In Topless Throwback Photo 8.6K