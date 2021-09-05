Chrissy Teigen Celebrates 50 Days Of Sobriety With Her Kids On Instagram

Chrissy Teigen says she is in the midst of her longest stretch of sobriety yet, having gone 50 days without touching a drop of alcohol. Teigen celebrated the feat with her two children in a post on Instagram, Saturday.

“Today is my 50 day sobriety streak!” Teigen captioned a video of herself and his kids on a yoga mat. “It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. This is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way.”

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

She continued: “I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!!”

Teigen has been open about attempting to live a sober lifestyle since last year, when she spoke about the book, Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed With Alcohol, and how its had a big impact on her life.

Check out Teigen's post below.



