Chrissy Teigen has never been shy when it comes to talking about and showing off her body. She laid out a carefully cute thirst trap on social media recently, and it led to some obvious internet reactions. “Please move, mommy is trying to be thirsty,” the 35-year-old model captioned the photo. In the pic, Chrissy is holding her boobs as they pop from behind her hands. Her 2-year-old son Miles is caught in between his mother's leg, sporting a huge grin.

Some followers did not approve. “Wtf … Am I the only one cringing,” read one comment that received more than 700 likes. Teigen responded, “Wait til the [sic] find out we take baths together.” But there was also lots of support for the shot. “Shahs of Sunset” star Golnesa Gharachedaghi replied, “This is so perfect lol!!!!” “My poor kids have seen me get ready while running around the house topless more than once,” said another follower.

Teigen also recently stood up for Meghan Markle, gaining the same amount of hate and love from people online. "This Meghan Markle shit is hitting too close to home for me. these people won’t stop until she miscarries," Teigen tweeted, Friday. "Fucking stop it."