Beyoncé Flaunts Her Gorgeous Figure For 13th Anniversary Date With Jay-Z

When Hollywood power couples are being discussed, for more than a decade now, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's names come up in the discussion. While the couple was more low-key with their romance during the first half of the millennium as their romance was budding, the two now proudly often make appearances as a duo. They even released a joint project as the musical pair The Carters, showing off their chemistry in the studio.

Their relationship has not been without its own fair share of scandals, but they were able to mend their marriage and stay together for a strong 13 years, as of last weekend.

The couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on the weekend of April 4th, 13 years after the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2008. Notoriously private, it was not until this weekend when the Grammy record-holder shared snaps from their anniversary celebration on her website.

Fans of the songstress have come to recognize that her website houses more exclusive, intimate shots of the singer and her life than any of her social media. The 39-year-old songstress shared photos on her website of their time together in "Sin City." In the shots, Bey rocks a form-fitting plaid-printed Alessandra Rich set showing off her voluptuous curves.

In addition to the outfit snaps, she also shared adorable new couple photos with her hubby. They posed for a goofy selfie-style snap and then again for a more serious one. Check out the photos below.

The couple is one of Hollywood's wealthiest couples, with an estimated combined net worth of close to $2 billion. With their numerous business endeavors, they're showing no sign of slowing down their accumulation of wealth either.

Congrats to the couple on reaching this major relationship milestone!



