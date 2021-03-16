At this point, Jay-Z and Beyoncé are the textbook definition of a power couple. While the Roc Nation CEO's focus these days is on becoming the biggest mogul hip hop has ever seen, back when his focus was mainly on the music, Jay notched an impressive 23 Grammy Awards. He currently stands as the most awarded rapper, while his wife made history over the weekend at this year's ceremony after earning her 28th Grammy, breaking the record as the most decorated woman ever. Bey showed off the new additions to her collection on Instagram, posing with her hubby for perhaps some of the hardest shots from the night.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The songstress shared ten exclusive shots from Grammy night (March 14) in a captionless photoset, in true Bey-style. The first photo is a couples shot of Jay and Bey striking power poses at the camera, their collective success practically oozing through the screen.

She added additional shots of her red carpet look, zooming in on the diamond accents she was draped in. She then posed in front of her four Grammys from the night, posing like Superwoman in front of the trophies. She attached more shots with Jay-Z and one embracing Megan thee Stallion. Scroll through the photos below.

Beyoncé won the Best Music Video, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best R&B Performance categories, pushing her total to 28.

Jay didn't receive any nominations at this year's event (except for writing credits on the "Savage (Remix)", but instead attended the ceremony as the supportive husband of the powerhouse. Congrats to Bey again!