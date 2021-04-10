Sauce Walka Drops Off Third Project Of The Week "R&B Sauce"

Sauce Walka is back with another new project ft. Trippie Redd, and more.

Sauce Walka clearly stockpiled on music throughout the pandemic. The rapper's prolific output this week included the release of Birdz Hunt Snakes and his collaborative effort with El Trainn on Sauce Train. Those two projects along would give fans enough music to ride out to for the remainder of the year, though it seems like the plan is to overwhelm them with songs.

This week, he returned with another project titled, Sauce R&B which stands for Sauce Rhythm & Blood. Laced up with 15 songs with a runtime of nearly an hour, Sauce Walka offers a slew of bangers with artists like Trippie Redd, El Trainn, Maserati Jay, Rico Glizzy, and more.

Check out the latest project from Sauce Walka and sound off with your favorite track in the comments. 


