Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis announced the indictment of 26 people allegedly involved with the Drug Rich Gang in Atlanta following a string of home invasions, CBS46 reports. In the 220-page indictment, the D.A. believes that the Dekalb County-based hybrid gang consists of members from Bloods, Crips, and Gangster Disciples, who've carried out home invasions against high-profile celebrities and non-celebrities in ATL.

The celebrities listed as victims of the home invasions include Mariah Carey, Marlo Hampton of Real Housewives Of Atlanta, Atlanta United's Brad Guzen, and Calvin Ridley of the Atlanta Falcons.



The Drug Rich gang was indicted on RICO charges, along with counts of murder, home invasion, kidnapping, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, and more.

According to warrants, celebrity homes were targeted through social media presence and their homes. The string of robberies began in 2017 and this year alone, the D.A. claims they already hit at least six homes.

"Where it is kinda fun to put your things on social media and show it off, unfortunately theses gangs have become more sophisticated, more savvy in how they target victims,” Willis said. “But as they’ve gotten more savvy, so have we.”

Along with evidence of the crimes, it seems that prosecutors are set on using lyrics and videos that allegedly prove the guilt of those indicted on crimes.

