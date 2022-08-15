It's never been uncommon for celebrities to gloat about their luxurious vacations on social media, but it has been known to make them a target. Unfortunately, this was the case for legendary singer and songwriter, Mariah Carey. While she was enjoying life with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, and her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, her home was being invaded.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

As reported by Page Six, in July, while the 53-year-old was vacationing in Capri, Italy, and staying at a multi-million dollar mansion in the Hamptons, her Atlanta home had been burglarized. The media outlet reached out to police officials and they confirmed the break-in, but could not offer many details, stating that, "this is still an open investigation... the information may be limited." As of now, it was unclear what was stolen from the home residing in Georgia.

The 5.6 million dollar house was purchased in November of 2021. Equipped with nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a pool, tennis court, and a playground, it was reportedly broken into on July 27-- two days after Mariah had shared images of her being out of town.

As of now, the singer's representative has yet to issue a statement on the matter at hand.

In other news regarding the "All I Want For Christmas" songstress, her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, admitted that he'd be willing to rekindle their relationship. During an interview with The Hottee Talk Show Podcast, he stated, "It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way and I appreciate that fantasy... But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I’m there.”

[via]