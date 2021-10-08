mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

24kGoldn & Lil Tecca Take Over The Mall In "Prada" Visual

Erika Marie
October 08, 2021 01:17
399 Views
61
0
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Prada
24kGoldn Feat. Lil Tecca

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
5 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The pair highlight all things designer on the track.


Another designer label is being placed in the Rap spotlight now that 24kGoldn and Lil Tecca have linked up. The two artists have been making a name for themselves for years and as they continue to make their marks on the charts, and now they've collided on their single "Prada." We often hear artists giving shine to luxury brands such as Gucci, Richard Mille, Versace, Cartier, and Louboutin—and that is just a small fraction of the designers who are staples on Hip Hop songs.

24kGoldn called on Tecca for the "Prada" assist, and along with the single comes a music video reminiscent of those days when hanging out at the mall was the thing to do on the weekends. As expected, Prada takes center stage as both rappers give nods to designers throughout the track and pose in their best luxury 'fits.

Stream "Prada" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

These n*ggas hoes, but they don't really faze me (Yeah)
'Cause I was eighteen, broke as a fiend, did what I had to do (Ooh)
Nineteen, stuck in a dream, actin' irrational (Ooh)
Twenty thousand on me, we caught a casual (Ooh)

24kGoldn
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  1
  0
  399
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
24kGoldn Lil Tecca
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS 24kGoldn & Lil Tecca Take Over The Mall In "Prada" Visual
61
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject