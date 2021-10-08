24kGoldn & Lil Tecca Take Over The Mall In "Prada" Visual

Another designer label is being placed in the Rap spotlight now that 24kGoldn and Lil Tecca have linked up. The two artists have been making a name for themselves for years and as they continue to make their marks on the charts, and now they've collided on their single "Prada." We often hear artists giving shine to luxury brands such as Gucci, Richard Mille, Versace, Cartier, and Louboutin—and that is just a small fraction of the designers who are staples on Hip Hop songs.

24kGoldn called on Tecca for the "Prada" assist, and along with the single comes a music video reminiscent of those days when hanging out at the mall was the thing to do on the weekends. As expected, Prada takes center stage as both rappers give nods to designers throughout the track and pose in their best luxury 'fits.

Stream "Prada" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

These n*ggas hoes, but they don't really faze me (Yeah)

'Cause I was eighteen, broke as a fiend, did what I had to do (Ooh)

Nineteen, stuck in a dream, actin' irrational (Ooh)

Twenty thousand on me, we caught a casual (Ooh)