24kGoldn & Future Get Treated Like Royalty In "Company" Music Video

24kGoldn and Future join forces in the eye-catching music video for "Company."

Following the release of his debut album El Dorado, 24kGoldn is no longer just an artist with a viral, chart-topping song. His freshman outing scored him a #22 debut on the Billboard 200, and the project has also spawned several impressive tracks, including "3, 2, 1," "Love or Lust," and the Future-assisted "Company."

As it has quickly separated itself from the other songs on El Dorado, "Company" has recently received a stunning visual treatment, and the video features both 24kGoldn and Future Hendrix being treated like royalty.

Taking major cues from Eddie Murphy's classic 1988 film Coming to America, 24kGoldn and Future are escorted by several beautiful women, Prince of Zamunda-style. The "Company" music video also features some stunning visual effects, most notably in one recurring shot which features the artists reciting their lyrics on a plush red couch while a sped-up party rages on around them.

The final stretch of the "Compay" video then switches things up with even more eye-catching visuals, as 24kGoldn and an assortment of dancers are adorned in neon body paint. The warm sepia tone filter that covers the rest of the video is swapped out for a dark and empty void that offers a striking contrast against the naked body-painted dancers. While visually stunning, this last section is definitely NSFW, so proceed with caution.

Head back to the top to see the Daps-directed music video for 24kGoldn and Future's latest collaboration "Company."