Artists are finally able to book shows again as the world continues to open back up, little by little. As more people get their first and second shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, it's becoming safer to get back outside. We haven't been to concerts or festivals in over a year but in due time, they will return, and already, we're seeing some artists get back into touring with announcements for later this year.

24kGoldn is one of the stars that is heading back on the road, announcing his upcoming tour to support his debut album El Dorado. Many of us haven't gotten a chance yet to see the rising star perform live as his breakout moment happened in the midst of a global pandemic, but he's ready to show the world what he's made of on the El Dorado Tour, announcing the tour dates on Tuesday.

Kicking off the dates in San Diego at the beginning of November 2021, 24kGoldn will make stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Portland, and other major cities across North America. He will be accompanied by Bankrol Hayden.

This has been an amazing year for 24kGoldn, who burst onto the scene with his #1 hit single "Mood" featuring iann dior. Check out all of the tour dates below and let us know if you'll be buying a ticket. They'll be available for sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM local time. 24K also launched a new app, which will allow fans to buy tickets a few days early.



Image via Publicist