At the beginning of this month, it was reported that Chicago rapper Billy Da Kid, also known as EBE Bandz, had gone missing. His manager sent out a post on his page, urging anybody to call the appropriate people if they have any information on the artist's whereabouts. Unfortunately, the worst possible result has just been revealed and the 23-year-old was found dead. His manager announced the news by exposing his killers.

Two men have been arrested and charged with the murder of Billy Da Kid. Police found the rapper's body yesterday near Rockford, where he was reported missing, and charged 22-year-olds William Arzate and Manuel Ramirez with first-degree murder and concealing a homicide. As reported by Hip Hop DX, a third man, 20-year-old Dakota Graff, is wanted as a person of interest. Billy's manager, Big C, called out his killers on the artist's page.

"I knew it I knew it. My blood is boiling cuz he talked about dude all the time but never said his name. The was supposed to be his friend," said Big C about Arzate. There is still an open investigation regarding EBE Bandz' murder and police continue to look for possible persons of interest. If you have any information, please contact the correct authorities. RIP Billy Da Kid.