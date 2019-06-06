As reported by HipHopDX, a Chicago rapper named Billy Da Kid has gone missing. Also known as EBE Bandz, the artist has reportedly not been in contact with anybody since May 26. His manager provided an update on his social pages and asked everybody to keep an eye out for Billy Da Kid.

"The last people I know he talked to talked to him Sunday in the early AM when he was driving home," said his manager Big C about Billy. "His car was found in his Garage today and his house was trashed." People have been suspicious about the missing person report, which led Big C to remind people that this isn't a prank they're pulling on people. "He is really missing this is not a joke," he said.

A spokesperson for the Rockford police has confirmed that the rapper, whose real name is William Andersen, is missing. There have been conflicting reports that he was found dead in a car but his body has not yet been found. There was reportedly some suspicious activity outside of Bandz' home when two girls were outside of the property. Billy Da Kid allegedly walked out with a gun and pointed it at the girls, one of whom was 16-years-old. One of the girls had accused Bandz' uncle of looking at them "sexually," which apparently led to the argument.

If you have any information on Billy Da Kid's whereabouts, please call 312-909-3754.