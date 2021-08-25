22Gz Releases New Single "Steppers" Ahead Of Upcoming Tour

22Gz is one of the primary voices of the Brooklyn drill resurgence, and he's officially back with a new single called "Steppers."

The Kodak Black-affiliated rapper has returned with a new single ahead of his upcoming North American tour, which makes stops in Los Angeles, Toronto, Houston, and other cities. The 23-year-old raps over a piano loop, offering a contrast with his hard, menacing bars. "Told 'em to bring me his chain, they ended up ripping his neck off," he sings in the chorus.

As 22Gz continues to rise up as one of Brooklyn's most popular voices, let us know what you think about "Steppers" and be sure to check out his tour dates below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Stepper gon' step, get stepped on

They know I'm cuttin' the check off

Told 'em to bring me his chain and they ended up ripping his neck off