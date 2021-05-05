What would the world of hip-hop be without its beefs? The latest involves rising emcees 22Gz and CJ, and it's pretty much been brewing up since the beginning of this year. Their war of words seems to be sparked by a battle over who controls Brooklyn's buzzing drill scene in rap, with 22Gz recently adding fuel to the fire on the most petty platform possible: Instagram!

Image: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

"HOW THE FUCK YOU SCREAMING WHOOPTY," 22Gz wrote as an all-caps caption on a picture he posted a few days ago, following up by adding, "YOU AINT WHOOPTY." Now we're not trying to start trouble here by a long shot, but you would be fooling yourself to think that comment wasn't aimed at CJ in some sort of way. Back in February he had way more to say in regards to his dislike for CJ, breaking down their beef to AllHipHop by saying, "I just wanted the credit for my s*** because I done gave sauce to damn near everybody in the city and nobody tapped in. Even the opps use my s*** -- all the lingo you see, all the dancing, that's mine." That comment was also a blanket statement meant for Tekashi 6ix9ine to snuggle up in as well, with 22Gz ultimately just wanting his props for being the first out of New York, Brooklyn in particular, to make the drill scene pop off.

On the other side, CJ told us exclusively for HNHH's Rise & Grind that "Whoopty" was simply a thing of magic, stating, "I was on YouTube one day, just scrolling through instrumental and that sample had caught my attention. And the song is produced by a producer named Pxcoyo. He’s from Romania. The knock on the beat was just crazy. I was like “ Yeah I definitely gotta jump on this and see what I could do with it.” I locked in the studio and made magic." Sounds pretty harmless, no?

Does 22Gz have a point? Is CJ getting unfair treatment for a rookie? Let us know your thoughts down below in the comments section as always: