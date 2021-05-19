Since he first captured attention with his eerie breakout tape Savage Mode, produced in its entirety by Metro Boomin in a particularly spooky headspace. While some weren't initially on board with Savage's artistry, particularly his monotone delivery and laid-back flow, the Atlanta rapper quickly showcased undeniable growth as he continued to release quality projects.

Following the release of Without Warning, Savage kicked off a hot streak with projects like his acclaimed I Am > I Was, and most recently, the anticipated sequel to Savage Mode with Metro Boomin. Throughout his run, Savage has stepped up his bars considerably, to the point where he's actually hanging toe-to-toe with J. Cole on their recent collaboration "My Life." All things considered, he's earned his place at the top of rap's new generation, and as such, has become one of the most exciting artists to watch.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

During a recent interview with Ebro Darden, 21 shared a bit of insight into what he's got planned for this year, as many have already been clamoring for another studio album. "That's what I'm planning on," teases Savage, speaking on the possibility of a 2021 release. "That's what I'm planning on. But I like quality work. So however long that takes, it'll take but I'm dropping something, for sure.”

While not entirely confirmation, it certainly bodes well that 21 is aiming to release new music this year. Though he might be set on taking his time on the next LP, many have yet to give up hope on the rumored reunion project with Offset Without Warning 2, which has been in high demand ever since the first one dropped on Halloween of 2017. We'll have to keep an eye out for more news on 21 Savage's next musical endeavor -- in the meantime, you can catch his recent work on the Saw: Spiral soundtrack EP right here.

