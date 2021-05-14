mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

21 Savage Taps Young Thug & Gunna For The "Spiral" Soundtrack

Cole Blake
May 14, 2021 13:50
21 Savage, Spiral

Emergency
21 Savage Feat. Gunna & Young Thug
Produced by Turbo

21 Savage brought Young Thug and Gunna on the soundtrack to "Spiral: From the Book of Saw."


21 Savage's official soundtrack for the new filmSpiral: From the Book of Saw, is here and despite being just four tracks in length, packs a serious punch. The project is capped off with the Gunna and Young Thug-assisted track, "Emergency," which is bound to be a fan favorite from the EP.

Gunna handles the infectious chorus, while Savage and Thug join in with verses of their own. The new song is produced by Taurus and Turbo.

Spiral: From The Book Of Saw stars Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, and more as police attempt to track down a criminal mastermind. Savage released the theme song to the movie back in April.

Check out the new track from Spiral: From The Book Of Saw below, and find the film now in theaters.

Quotable Lyrics:

911 Porsche, it's emergency
Kick in the door, it's a burglary
Light his ass up, burnin' third-degree
Twenty-five racks for a surgery

21 Savage Gunna Young Thug Turbo
