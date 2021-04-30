mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

21 Savage Puts A Twist On The "Saw" Film's Theme For "Spiral"

Erika Marie
April 30, 2021 02:11
Spiral
21 Savage

The Chris Rock-produced film "Spiral: From the Book of Saw" will arrive this year.


The theme song to the Saw franchise gets chopped and screwed for 21 Savage's latest single, "Spiral." The rapper's connection to the film industry continues following Morgan Freedman's appearance on Savage Mode 2. It was recently announced the 21 Savage would be producing music for the soundtrack to the upcoming Saw film, Spiral: From the Book of Saw. The movie is produced by and stars Chris Rock who, alongside Samuel L. Jackson, plays a detective investigating the murderous title character.

In the past, the Saw franchise has tended to lean more to the rock and metal genres with its soundtracks and scores, but with Rock involved this time around, things seemed to have shifted just a bit. Stream "Spiral" by 21 Savage and let us know if you're looking forward to the forthcoming Saw flick Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

Quotable Lyrics

My hood known for wildin' and I don't promote the violence
I done been through all the trials and tribulations, now I'm smilin' (21)
Say he wanted smoke, we at the table doin' the plottin'
We gon' slide with your sh*t up, make it home 'fore you hear the siren (Big fact)

21 Savage
