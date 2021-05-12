21 Savage says he has an EP dropping this Friday titled Spiral, a partnership with the upcoming film, Spiral: From The Book Of Saw. The Chris Rock-produced film is set to release on May 14 as well.

"#Spiral Ep Drop Friday I Don’t Think Y’all Ready I Ain’t None To Play Wit," he wrote on Instagram.

The theme song to the film, "Spiral," was released on April 30th.



Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

Savage's last project, Savage Mode II, a collaborative album with Metro Boomin, released back in October. The "I Am > I Was" rapper recently appeared on DJ Khaled's newest album. Khaled Khaled, on "Let It Go," featuring Justin Bieber. Khaled Khaled hit number one on the Billboard 200 Chart last week.

The ninth installment in the Saw film series will star Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Rock, Max Minghella, and more in a story that follows police efforts to track down a criminal mastermind. Rock's character, Zeke, will find himself "at the center of the killer’s morbid game," according to the official plot summary.

Spiral is Rock's latest foray into non-comedic roles. In 2020, he received praise for his starring role in the fourth season of Fargo.

The first Saw film was released in 2004.

[Via]