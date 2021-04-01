21 Savage is easily one of the new generation's most acclaimed rappers, having built a considerable fanbase since he first arrived onto the scene with the Metro Boomin-produced Savage Mode. Of course, his artistry has evolved since that fateful first release, having delivered several additional projects in Issa Album, the Offset-assisted Without Warning, I Am > I Was, and most recently Savage Mode 2. And with a sizable role on the upcoming Spiral soundtrack, 21 Savage's catalog is already looking to grow.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Today, 21's enduring catalog has paid off, with the rapper officially expanding his collection of gold and platinum plaques. A quick gander at the RIAA website indicates that Savage has secured eight new certifications, with five of which being of the platinum variety. For the most part, the songs in question stem from a wide number of his albums. "Bank Account" (6x platinum) is from Issa. "A Lot" (5x platinum) and "Out For The Night" (gold) are from I Am > I Was. "Runnin" (platinum), "Rich N***a Shit (gold), "Glock In My Lap" (gold), "Mr. Right Now" (platinum) are from Savage Mode 2, produced by Metro Boomin. Lastly, "Rap Saved Me" (platinum) is from Without Warning.

In total, 21 is now boasting a sizable tally of forty-one plaques, making him one of hip-hop's most commercially viable artists by a decent margin. Not too shabby for a rapper who first emerged onto the scene with a hazy, vaguely horror-inspired project -- and look at him now. Congratulations to 21 Savage for this latest haul, and may there be many more to come.