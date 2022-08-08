21 Savage called on his followers in Atlanta to "do better" on Twitter, Monday, in response to gun violence in the city. In response, a fan pointed out the violent nature of his lyrics, prompting a back and forth with the rapper.

"Atlanta We Have To Do Better," 21 wrote. "Put The F****** Guns Down!!!!!"

The aforementioned user replied with the lyrics Drake's Honestly, Nevermind track, "Jimmy Crooks," on which 21 raps, “Spin the block twice like it ain’t nowhere to park.”



21 replied: "A Song Is For Entertainment It’s Not An Instruction Manual On How To Live Life In Real Life I Give Away A lot Of Money And Spread Financial Literacy To My Community Stop Trying To Make Me 1 Dimensional."

Other users in 21's replies more directly labeled him a " hypocrite" for the post.

The complaint comes just a day after 21 hosted a back-to-school drive in DeKalb County, Georgia. District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson praised 21 for the event afterward, writing on Twitter, "It’s always great to be with @21savage each year for his Annual Back To School Giveaway in DeKalb! For 7 years, he has put on this amazing event providing school supplies for our precious youth! Keep up the great work."

