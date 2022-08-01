A beloved festival in Georgia has been axed by promoters and some are speculating that it is due to the state's gun laws. The Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta has been a staple in the city since the 1990s, annually hosting the concert with guests that have topped the charts. However, it was recently shared that Music Midtown was canceled this year and ticketholders would receive a refund.

"Hey Midtown fans - due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year. We were looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can all get back to enjoying the festival together again soon," a statement reads.

They continued, "Refunds will be processed automatically within the next 24 hours to the original method of payment. Please allow 7-10 business days for the refund to be processed by your bank. For any questions related to refunds, please visit contact.frontgatetickets.com."

Because the festival prohibits any and all weapons on its grounds, there have been reports that this is why the two-day concert will not move forward. Georgia has a Constitutional Carry Law, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution stated that pro-gun activists contacted Live Nation to complain since they legally have the right to carry.

With all of the tragic occurrences in public spaces, it was reported that promoters decided to shut things down until further notice. It was also rumored that artists have conditions that weapons aren't allowed on site, but this cannot be guaranteed. It is unclear how they intend to move forward in the future, and while fans are upset, they seem to understand the circumstances.

