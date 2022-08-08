Lil Baby put together his third annual Back to School Fest at the West End Mall in Atlanta on Sunday. Baby teamed up with Goodr to provide over 3,000 kids with music, games, carnival rides, food, backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts.

The My Turn rapper shared highlights from the day in a video on his Instagram page, Sunday night, which shows Baby ambushed by tons of excited children upon arriving at the mall.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“We are grateful to Lil Baby for his continued resolution in giving back to his community,” Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe said. “It is an honor to continually team up with such a household name to relieve some of the ongoing financial burden people are facing.”

The Back to School Fest is just one of many initiatives Baby has signed on for to help out the people of Atlanta. Earlier this year, he teamed up with restaurateur Lemont Bradley to help create 100 jobs for young adults in an effort to curb the crime rate in the city.

“We are looking to give out 100 jobs to teenagers and young adults in the metro-Atlanta,” Baby and Bradley said in a joint statement. “With the crime rate surrounding scams, robbery, and even murder being so high, we are looking to provide a positive outlet and revenue stream to those who are looking for an income.”

Check out a video from Baby's Back to School Fest below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WHAM (@lilbaby)

[Via]