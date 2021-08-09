Lil Babymight be the hottest rapper in the game but he hasn't let that get to his head. Instead of relocating to sunny Los Angeles where the music industry is thriving, he's still in ATL, brushing shoulders with the people. On Sunday, the rapper touched back down in the streets of Atlanta where he hosted a back-to-school drive for the youth. The rapper brought fresh new clothes, tons of school supplies, and even new laptops for the students.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Video of the youth drive revealed that it was a true success. Baby and his crew were on the road with bags full of supplies and clothes including 4PF merch that read, "Four The People." Kids and parents were both smiling, sharing videos on Instagram thanking Lil Baby and 4PF for the charitable efforts.

While the rapper has been putting in work within his community, it seems that he's been cooking up some major collaborations. We already know that he appears on Kanye's DONDA. The song, "Hurricane" was recently updated with a new hook from The Weeknd, and word on road is that it's set to serve as the album's lead single.

Aside from that, Lil Baby could be linking up with another GOAT out of the A -- Andre 3000. During a recent interview, Baby teased a potential track with Three Stacks in the cut. We'll see if that song sees the light of day.