Throughout their careers, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin have linked up to create some incredible projects, from Savage Mode to Without Warning. Now that they‘ve established themselves as an unstoppable force in the industry, fans can’t seem to get enough of them, and from the sounds of things, it won’t be long until we’re fed.

On Sunday night, the Saint Laurent Don took to Twitter to announce that he’s more than ready to drop an album, he’s just in need of the music first. The very next day, his good friend Boomin replied to his message with a GIF of a man smiling ear to ear while giving the camera a knowing look.

“I see you making beats on podcasts can you send me some,” 21 tweeted at the producer, referring to Boomin’s recent sit down with the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, during which he cooked up a fire beat on the spot.

“Let’s run thru a quick 20 then,” the 28-year-old responded, sending fans into an immediate tailspin.

“Stop teasing us and drop WITHOUT WARNING 2,” several people replied. “The duo that never miss,” another follower added.

The last time 21 Savage and Metro dropped was over a year ago, in October of 2020 with the release of SAVAGE MODE II.

The latter has remained heavily booked as of late, and also shared on Twitter that he‘s had four very diverse tracks that he’s worked on – “Stupid/Asking” and “Love You More” from Young Thug’s Punk, the Coldplay and Selena Gomez collab, “Let Somebody Go,” and “Foot Forward” by James Blake, all drop in the last week.

“Never let anyone try to keep u in a box,” the Missouri-born star told his followers.

Which do you think will come first? SAVAGE MODE III, or Without Warning II?

[Via]