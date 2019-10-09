We previously reported on the BET Hip Hop Awards cypher with King Los, Kash Doll, Iman Shumpert, IDK, & Travis Thompson, but that wasn't the only one to take place for the 2019 ceremony. The network called on four other rising artists, asking them to circle up and spit a few of their best rhymes to show the world what they're working with.

This cypher session features Dae Jones, Young Devyn, Bandhunta Izzy, and Jazz Anderson. Jones held it down for her hometown of Chicago and to prove that she's "no cap" she took her hat—and wig—off at the end of her performance. Houston's Jazz Anderson followed, and if she looks familiar, it's because she's the spitting image of her mother and Basketball Wives star Tammy Roman. Up next was Baltimore's Bandhunta Izzy who recently made waves with his single "How To Rob." Brooklyn's Young Devyn came out strong and proved that she's a force to be reckoned with in the rap game.

Each of these artists varied in style, presentation, and flow, and all of them were able to shine in their own right. However, we still want to know who you think came out on top in BET's Hip Hop Award Digital Cypher, so share your thoughts.