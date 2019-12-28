Two are dead and seven are injured after a shooting that occurred during a music video shoot in Houston on Friday, according to ABC News.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a group of males was in the parking lot of an office park filming a rap video when they were ambushed by unknown assailants.

Police were alerted around 9:30 PM on Friday.

"We believe they were ambushed by individuals in cars and/or on foot," said Gonzalez, at a press briefing. He continued, "This is a very serious situation. This is a residential neighborhood; a lot of shots were fired, and we have an extensive scene out here stretching several blocks."

"We don't know if there was a beef going on, or what exactly happened," Gonzalez added. "That'll be part of the investigation."

Police have canvassed the area. Gonzalez says the police will continue to search through all available surveillance footage in the area and investigate footage gathered for the video for information as well. They have no suspect or vehicle description to go on and are unsure whether shots were fired from both sides in the shooting.

The victims' identities have not been confirmed publically, according to Time.

The injured are being treated at a local hospital.