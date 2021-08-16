2 Chainz recently reflected on the 9-year anniversary of his debut solo album, Based on a T.R.U. Story, which was released on August 14, 2012. In a tweet expressing his appreciation for the positive response to the project, he also teased that new music on the way.

"9 Years Ago today I dropped My First Solo Album 'Based On A T.R.U. Story.' It got rave reviews and was nominated for Album Of The Year @ the Grammys, not bad for Tityboi from da Soufside of ATL whose previous occupation was trappin!" Chainz wrote, Saturday.

"Im STILL here MORE NEW MUSIC on da way," he added.



JC Olivera / Getty Images

Based on a T.R.U. Story features several massively popular singles including "No Lie," featuring Drake, "Birthday Song" featuring Kanye West, and "I'm Different." All three songs cracked the top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100. As Chainz mentions, the acclaimed project was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 55th Grammy Awards, but lost to Drake's classic album, Take Care.

As for new music, Chainz recently teased a new track produced by Bangladesh. The two last worked together on Based on a T.R.U. Story for the song, "Dope Peddler."

Chainz released his sixth studio album So Help Me God! back in November 2020.