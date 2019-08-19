T.I. once mused on how Trap Music was the examination of a dope boy's life, taken well beyond the action of simply pushing dope. "What happens when a dope boy falls in love?" he asked, at the end of "The Weekend." Perhaps those still seeking the answer ought to turn their heads toward 2 Chainz, who recently descended to one knee and popped the question to his longtime partner Kesha Ward. Now, on the day of their first marriage anniversary, Tity took a moment to share a few pictures and thoughts on the years to come.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Today is our first wedding anniversary of many more congratulations Mrs. Toni," he writes, in an Instagram caption. "Time don't wait for no one." Alongside his message, 2 Chainz posted a picture from the cake-cutting ceremony, which looked to be a lavish affair (complete with an honest to God white tiger). There's also a family photo, as well a double-date flick with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. The Broskis are represented as well, with a groomsman flick complete with an appearance from Lil Tunechi.

Clearly, hip-hop romance is alive and well, even in the midst of a full-blown "Hot Girl Summer." Congratulations to 2 Chainz and Mrs. Chainz, who have built a strong union and a beautiful family. Happy anniversary!