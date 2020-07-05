Kanye West just gained another celebrity supporter of his presidential campaign. Shortly after the artist announced that he'll be joining the 2020 presidential race, his "Mercy" collaborator, 2 Chanz, took to Instagram to make his official endorsement. While it appears as though Chainz backs Kanye's decision to run 100%, he was disappointed at first that he'd already cast his vote early. "Shiiit I hated i voted early real talk," he wrote on a screenshot of Kanye's tweet. However, he followed up this statement in the comments by clarifying, "So my bad I can vote again !"

In the tweet in question, Kanye wrote, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION." Along with 2 Chainz, Ye's wife, Kim Kardashian, and Elon Musk have both endorsed him for president. "You have my full support!" Elon replied to his tweet, while Kim just retweeted it and added an American flag emoji.

While Kanye does appear to be completely serious about this, it appears he may be too late to run. According to Business Insider, he's already missed the deadline to register as an Independant candidate in six states so far. It doesn't appear as though he's even registered with the Federal Election Committee yet, either, creating speculation about whether or not he'll follow through in the end.