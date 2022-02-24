2 Chainz & Lil Baby Turn Up In Warehouse For "Kingpen Ghostwriter" Visual

2 Chainz releases the second music video for his "Dope Don't Sell Itself" album.

When 2 Chainz released his seventh official studio album Dope Don't Sell Itself on Feb. 4, the roster of features he brought along with him for the project was astounding. Hip-hop's most relevant superstars like Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, NBA YoungBoy and more appeared on the album, which had a runtime just over 30 minutes.

Before Dope Don't Sell Itself came out, Chainz had dropped music videos for two of the pre-released singles in "Million Dollars Worth of Game" with 42 Dugg and "Pop Music" with Moneybagg Yo & Beatking.

A few days after the jam-packed project released, 2 Chainz dropped the visuals for the song "Free B.G." Now, after giving the album a few weeks to marinate with his fans, Tity Boi is back with the second visual for Dope Don't Sell Itself, "Kingpen Ghostwriter" with Lil Baby.

As they rap their portions in front of high-end luxury cars, 2 Chainz and Baby light up an otherwise dull warehouse. Check out the "Kingpen Ghostwriter" video below.