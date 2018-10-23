Drake & Scooter Braun Become Co-Owners Of eSports & Lifestyle Brand 100 Thieves

Drake may have made headlines earlier this year when he hopped on Fortnite alongside Ninja, but apparently, that was just the beginning. Drizzy is taking his love for the eSports world to an ownership level. As reported by Forbes, the Canadian superstar joined SB Projects head and talent manager Scooter Braun in investing in 100 Thieves. Created by former professional gamer Matt “Nadeshot” Haag, 100 Thieves is an eSports, lifestyle, and apparel brand. The company announced that they had completed their Series A funding round this week, bringing the total funding to $25 million. There's a large chunk of change to be earned in the eSports world right now.



Drake and Braun are now co-owners of a company that will yield profits in the growing eSports community. Braun has represented artists like Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Ariana Grande, and will sit on the company's board as well. "It's been exciting to watch eSports become a cultural phenomenon in 2018," stated Nadeshot on 100 Thieves website. "I've spent my ten-year career in eSports growing the ecosystem and am proud to have Drake and Scooter join as my partners to help take 100 Thieves to new heights. Our top priority is to win World Championships, but our ambitions go far beyond competitive gaming."