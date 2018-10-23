Drake & Scooter Braun Become Co-Owners Of eSports & Lifestyle Brand 100 Thieves

BY Karlton Jahmal 3.2K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images
Rap artist Drake celebrates as head coach Dwane Casey of the Toronto Raptors looks on in the closing moments of their victory against the Washington Wizards in the first quarter during Game One of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on April 14, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.
Drake has officially joined the eSports world.

Drake may have made headlines earlier this year when he hopped on Fortnite alongside Ninja, but apparently, that was just the beginning. Drizzy is taking his love for the eSports world to an ownership level. As reported by Forbes, the Canadian superstar joined SB Projects head and talent manager Scooter Braun in investing in 100 Thieves. Created by former professional gamer Matt “Nadeshot” Haag, 100 Thieves is an eSports, lifestyle, and apparel brand. The company announced that they had completed their Series A funding round this week, bringing the total funding to $25 million. There's a large chunk of change to be earned in the eSports world right now.

Drake and Braun are now co-owners of a company that will yield profits in the growing eSports community. Braun has represented artists like Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Ariana Grande, and will sit on the company's board as well. "It's been exciting to watch eSports become a cultural phenomenon in 2018," stated Nadeshot on 100 Thieves website. "I've spent my ten-year career in eSports growing the ecosystem and am proud to have Drake and Scooter join as my partners to help take 100 Thieves to new heights. Our top priority is to win World Championships, but our ambitions go far beyond competitive gaming."


About The Author
Karlton Jahmal
Recommended Content
scooter braun Music How Scooter Braun Built His Empire 490
scooter braun Pop Culture Scooter Braun Drama: Artists Who Have Left Him Behind 403
Alex Wong/Getty Images Interviews Scooter Braun Says Kanye West Wants To Be "A Positive Force" 7.8K
Michael Tran/Getty Images Music The Kid Laroi Joins Star-Studded Team Under Scooter Braun 2.3K