"Rick And Morty" Co-Creator Justin Roiland Is Creating Animated Comedy For Hulu

If you were to hop on Hulu right now, you can binge-watch Rick and Morty in its entirety. The streaming service has decided that having some original content from the hit show's creators would do well in their catalog, so Hulu has just ordered two seasons of a new series called Solar Opposites. Created by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, the series will focus on an alien family that comes to Earth.

As reported by Vulture, the alien family comes from a perfect planet, but they are forced to take refuge in middle America. Apparently, the family cannot decide whether or not living in America is “awful or awesome." The synopsis hints at a more socially aware show than Rick and Morty. While the Adult Swim series does touch on several trending topics in pop culture and politics, it appears that Solar Opposites is set to put a spotlight on American lifestyles specifically. Roiland is set to voice the characters “Terry” and “Korvo.” Rick and Morty writer Mike McMahan is also on board, and he will help with crafting the scripts.

Solar Opposites is set to premiere in 2020. Hopefully, we'll get a new season of Rick and Morty by that time as well.



