Toya Wright & Reginae Carter Looked Like Twins At Coachella

We just posted on the cute birthday message Reginae Carter sent her grandmother yesterday. We weren't sure how old Grandma Anita was turning, but nonetheless, she looks like she could be Reginae's aunt. Anita was seemingly on babysitting duties this past weekend as Reginae and her mother Toya Wright hit up Coachella for a "bucket list" trip.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bhg0Z6HgzXa



The duo hit the festival grounds with their respective crews, and if it wasn't for their separate Instagram pages we wouldn't be able to tell them apart. Seriously the resemblance it scary, take a look below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bhm1ksnAhlD



https://www.instagram.com/p/Bhm9N1AgqVN



Here's both of them posted up with their squad.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bhk8UPsgiHr



https://www.instagram.com/p/BhnhA6jg_CD



As Reginae stated yesterday, "the Family genes are incredible."



