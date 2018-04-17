Toya Wright & Reginae Carter Looked Like Twins At Coachella

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Reginae & Toya couldn't miss Beyonce's performance at Coachella.

We just posted on the cute birthday message Reginae Carter sent her grandmother yesterday. We weren't sure how old Grandma Anita was turning, but nonetheless, she looks like she could be Reginae's aunt. Anita was seemingly on babysitting duties this past weekend as Reginae and her mother Toya Wright hit up Coachella for a "bucket list" trip.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bhg0Z6HgzXa

The duo hit the festival grounds with their respective crews, and if it wasn't for their separate Instagram pages we wouldn't be able to tell them apart. Seriously the resemblance it scary, take a look below. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bhm1ksnAhlD

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bhm9N1AgqVN

Here's both of them posted up with their squad.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bhk8UPsgiHr

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhnhA6jg_CD

As Reginae stated yesterday, "the Family genes are incredible."


