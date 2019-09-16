11:11 Shares "Mood" Project

This year, secretive crooner 11:11 has been dropping off a healthy stream of new selections and now wraps them all together in the packaging of his MOOD project.

Wrapping up at six tracks total, you can find the previously-released cuts of "Flames," "All Year," "Good Love," and "Reason."

With the arrival, 11:11 follows suit as the roll-out of cuffing worthy music from R&B favorites all around slowly creeps in as we transition away from the summer season. Per usual, 11:11 keeps things to himself, eliminating any room for featured vocals. MOOD marks the first full-length project since the singer shared his self-titled debut in 2016 and given its shorter format, only producing two additional new tracks, we're hoping that an actual album will soon follow.

Dive into MOOD down below.