mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

11:11 Shares "Mood" Project

Milca P.
September 16, 2019 00:39
113 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Mood
11:11

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

11:11 shares anew full-length project.


This year, secretive crooner 11:11 has been dropping off a healthy stream of new selections and now wraps them all together in the packaging of his MOOD project.

Wrapping up at six tracks total, you can find the previously-released cuts of "Flames," "All Year," "Good Love," and "Reason."

With the arrival, 11:11 follows suit as the roll-out of cuffing worthy music from R&B favorites all around slowly creeps in as we transition away from the summer season. Per usual, 11:11 keeps things to himself, eliminating any room for featured vocals. MOOD marks the first full-length project since the singer shared his self-titled debut in 2016 and given its shorter format, only producing two additional new tracks, we're hoping that an actual album will soon follow.

Dive into MOOD down below.

11:11 new music new song Mixtapes mood
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES 11:11 Shares "Mood" Project
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject