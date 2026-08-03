Chris Bosh Reveals He Almost Died Six Months Ago

Chris Bosh is an NBA legend who was respected both on and off the court. Unfortunately, his career was cut short due to blood clots. This is a very serious medical condition, and there were times when Bosh almost died as a result of the ailment.

In fact, during a recent interview with HoopsHype, Bosh spoke about a recent episode he had, which could have been fatal. As the former NBA star explains, he suffered from a pulmonary embolism.

This subsequently led to him "dropping dead" before being brought back to life. He then went to the hospital for a week. Since that time, Bosh has been keeping up with his medications. Bosh wants to set an example for others going through the same thing.

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Chris Bosh Talks Health Struggles

“I had an episode in January. I almost dropped dead pretty much and came back to life," Bosh explained. "I'm not joking. Yeah. I had another pulmonary embolism. It was in January. Yeah, yeah, this past year. I was in the hospital for a week. But, take your medicine. So, I'm taking my medicine every day, taking care of myself every day, and watching it. So, I mean, no symptoms came either, you know, so… Yeah, you got to deal with it for the rest of your life. I thought I was past it. I am not. So, you know, it's just making sure I stay on top of my regimen.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bosh warned San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama about what can happen if the clots keep happening. He believes anyone is just one clot away from having their career ruined.