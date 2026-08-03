Chris Bosh Reveals He Almost Died Six Months Ago

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat
Mar 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat player Chris Bosh attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Chris Bosh has dealt with some harrowing health issues as of late, and recently, he came clean about almost dying.

Chris Bosh is an NBA legend who was respected both on and off the court. Unfortunately, his career was cut short due to blood clots. This is a very serious medical condition, and there were times when Bosh almost died as a result of the ailment.

In fact, during a recent interview with HoopsHype, Bosh spoke about a recent episode he had, which could have been fatal. As the former NBA star explains, he suffered from a pulmonary embolism.

This subsequently led to him "dropping dead" before being brought back to life. He then went to the hospital for a week. Since that time, Bosh has been keeping up with his medications. Bosh wants to set an example for others going through the same thing.

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Chris Bosh Talks Health Struggles

“I had an episode in January. I almost dropped dead pretty much and came back to life," Bosh explained. "I'm not joking. Yeah. I had another pulmonary embolism. It was in January. Yeah, yeah, this past year. I was in the hospital for a week. But, take your medicine. So, I'm taking my medicine every day, taking care of myself every day, and watching it. So, I mean, no symptoms came either, you know, so… Yeah, you got to deal with it for the rest of your life. I thought I was past it. I am not. So, you know, it's just making sure I stay on top of my regimen.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bosh warned San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama about what can happen if the clots keep happening. He believes anyone is just one clot away from having their career ruined.

Ultimately, this is advice that folks need to listen to. After all, it is a life or death situation.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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