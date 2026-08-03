pulmonary embolism

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Chris Bosh Reveals He Almost Died Six Months Ago
Chris Bosh has dealt with some harrowing health issues as of late, and recently, he came clean about almost dying.
By
Alexander Cole
August 03, 2026