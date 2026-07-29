DJ Envy Admits His Wife Had To Teach Him How To Clean His Butt

BY Alexander Cole
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2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 2
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 04: DJ Envy speaks onstage during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture® presented by Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 04, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
DJ Envy took to "The Breakfast Club" on Tuesday and made an admission so shocking, Charlamagne Tha God could not believe it.

DJ Envy has found himself as the butt of the joke online this week, all puns intended. Why? Well, during a segment on The Breakfast Club, Envy copped to having poor lower-half hygiene.

The crew was debating some comments made by singer Eric Benet. The singer claims some men see washing their butt as "gay." Although those men tend to be the stinkiest of them all. Well, Envy revealed that he had similar problems, until his wife taught him otherwise.

“All right, confession confession. I tell too much up here—my wife hates it but it's all good,” Envy said. “So yes, I used to be the type of guy that didn't ‘get up all in there.’ But I never thought about it. It's not a conversation to have with the fellas at the barber shop when we out and about like, ‘Hey fellas, did you wash your ass?’ One day me and Gia—this [was] a long time ago, you know, we take showers with each other, we wash each other. And one day she got all in there, and I'm like ‘Whoa.’ And then I realized I'm supposed to wash my ass thoroughly and correctly. So ever since that I'm like, ‘I wash my ass.’ But you should get up all in there, you don't want stinky ass.”

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DJ Envy With A Gross Admission

Jess Hilarious thought the admission was funny, but also pretty embarrassing. It led to a response in which she told Envy that his wife was probably sick of him.

“Imagine how long before that happened she was really thinking about like really probably breaking up with you,” Hilarious joked. “That's probably why she didn't orgasm either.”

As for Charlamagne, he was completely incredulous about all of this.

"I've never in my life heard this nonsense that y'all are speaking this morning," Charlamagne quipped.

Some things are just better left unsaid.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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