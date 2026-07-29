DJ Envy Admits His Wife Had To Teach Him How To Clean His Butt

DJ Envy has found himself as the butt of the joke online this week, all puns intended. Why? Well, during a segment on The Breakfast Club, Envy copped to having poor lower-half hygiene.

The crew was debating some comments made by singer Eric Benet. The singer claims some men see washing their butt as "gay." Although those men tend to be the stinkiest of them all. Well, Envy revealed that he had similar problems, until his wife taught him otherwise.

“All right, confession confession. I tell too much up here—my wife hates it but it's all good,” Envy said. “So yes, I used to be the type of guy that didn't ‘get up all in there.’ But I never thought about it. It's not a conversation to have with the fellas at the barber shop when we out and about like, ‘Hey fellas, did you wash your ass?’ One day me and Gia—this [was] a long time ago, you know, we take showers with each other, we wash each other. And one day she got all in there, and I'm like ‘Whoa.’ And then I realized I'm supposed to wash my ass thoroughly and correctly. So ever since that I'm like, ‘I wash my ass.’ But you should get up all in there, you don't want stinky ass.”

DJ Envy With A Gross Admission

Jess Hilarious thought the admission was funny, but also pretty embarrassing. It led to a response in which she told Envy that his wife was probably sick of him.

“Imagine how long before that happened she was really thinking about like really probably breaking up with you,” Hilarious joked. “That's probably why she didn't orgasm either.”

As for Charlamagne, he was completely incredulous about all of this.

"I've never in my life heard this nonsense that y'all are speaking this morning," Charlamagne quipped.