HIM – Album by Nettspend

"HIM" by Nettspend is a project many fans did not think would ever make it to streaming services, but here we are.

Nettspend rose to fame quickly, and his projects BAD A** F***ING KID and early life crisis were massive for him. But they couldn't fit all of his ideas. As such, the HIM compilation project emerged, intermittently compiling throwaways from these eras and even newer material on the night of April 30. This was all via SoundCloud, but two months later, fans finally have it on Spotify and other streaming services. It's more of the rage-adjacent, buzzy, energetic hip-hop you've come to expect from Nettspend, and a whopping 26-track helping of that. If you're curious about some of the sounds and approaches at the margins of his artistry these days, HIM is a lengthy but impactful listen.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.