HIM – Album by Nettspend

Nettspend rose to fame quickly, and his projects BAD A** F***ING KID and early life crisis were massive for him. But they couldn't fit all of his ideas. As such, the HIM compilation project emerged, intermittently compiling throwaways from these eras and even newer material on the night of April 30. This was all via SoundCloud, but two months later, fans finally have it on Spotify and other streaming services. It's more of the rage-adjacent, buzzy, energetic hip-hop you've come to expect from Nettspend, and a whopping 26-track helping of that. If you're curious about some of the sounds and approaches at the margins of his artistry these days, HIM is a lengthy but impactful listen.
Release Date: July 3, 2026 (official)
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of HIM
- shootin
- beep beep
- mona lisa
- maybach
- f**k tsa
- change on me
- u not a demon
- medicine taste like s**t
- high off life
- problems
- snapchat
- strong
- 10k on a dog
- sumthin different
- team x
- killin
- $ mf
- pocket bag
- young ho
- sallys
- goin dumb
- breesh breesh
- hywds
- bliss
- kriss kross
- sonder
- forever never