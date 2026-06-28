Every Night – Song by Lil Mosey

Lil Mosey has been pretty low-key in the years since his blow-up, but the new song "Every Night" shows he's still got that bounce in him. It's a bright and breezy West Coast-adjacent jam, with deep synths and crisp percussion allowing the Seattle MC to float on the beast with ease. While it won't convince any naysayers with its formulaic approach, there's still synergy between Mosey's flows and the more dramatic and minimal nature of the instrumental. It's also building up to the release of his next album Northsbest 2, which social media teases have also contributed to. We'll see if Lil Mosey's next full-length drops sooner rather than later.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Northsbest 2
Quotable Lyrics from Every Night
I know this drank's so wrong, but I'm gon' pour this one,
Kick dough when no one home, thesе bands won't leave me alonе,
I wish I could rip out a page, I'm still trying to right my wrongs,
Buy s**t, trying to bust down the frames, every night make a brand new song