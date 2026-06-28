Every Night – Song by Lil Mosey

"Every Night" by Lil Mosey is building up to the release of his next album "Northsbest 2," which should drop soon.

I know this drank's so wrong, but I'm gon' pour this one, Kick dough when no one home, thesе bands won't leave me alonе, I wish I could rip out a page, I'm still trying to right my wrongs, Buy s**t, trying to bust down the frames, every night make a brand new song

Lil Mosey has been pretty low-key in the years since his blow-up, but the new song "Every Night" shows he's still got that bounce in him. It's a bright and breezy West Coast-adjacent jam, with deep synths and crisp percussion allowing the Seattle MC to float on the beast with ease. While it won't convince any naysayers with its formulaic approach, there's still synergy between Mosey's flows and the more dramatic and minimal nature of the instrumental. It's also building up to the release of his next album Northsbest 2, which social media teases have also contributed to. We'll see if Lil Mosey's next full-length drops sooner rather than later.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.