Saturday Night – Song by Ravyn Lenae

"Saturday Night" by Ravyn Lenae is the latest single from her upcoming album "Blue Island," due on August 7.

Ravyn Lenae is taking her R&B sensibilities into a more synth-pop-friendly direction on her new single "Saturday Night." It's the latest single from her upcoming album Blue Island, which will drop on August 7 of this year. It might just be one of the best records of the year, if this new song is any indication. Lush instrumentation leads Lenae's vocals into a wistful and passionate place, using sharp percussion and an array of intoxicating synths and vocals to build a pleasant and melancholy sonic cloud. With vocal melodies on point and a persistent but uplifting structure, Ravyn Lenae's "Saturday Night" is one of the most addictive songs you'll hear this weekend.

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Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.