Saturday Night – Song by Ravyn Lenae

Ravyn Lenae is taking her R&B sensibilities into a more synth-pop-friendly direction on her new single "Saturday Night." It's the latest single from her upcoming album Blue Island, which will drop on August 7 of this year. It might just be one of the best records of the year, if this new song is any indication. Lush instrumentation leads Lenae's vocals into a wistful and passionate place, using sharp percussion and an array of intoxicating synths and vocals to build a pleasant and melancholy sonic cloud. With vocal melodies on point and a persistent but uplifting structure, Ravyn Lenae's "Saturday Night" is one of the most addictive songs you'll hear this weekend.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Synth-Pop
Album: Blue Island (due August 7)
Quotable Lyrics from Saturday Night
Confessions,
Can’t keep them from myself,
Is it wrong I want you closer?
Seeing sober,
Off the carousel,
On again, you’re coming over