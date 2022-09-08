Thanks to the persistent growth of TikTok and its ability to break artists, many of Hip-Hop's most well-known artists have been flocking to the new social media platform. However, it's actually pretty surprising how many insanely successful rappers still haven't started migrating to TikTok, and what's more, a majority of the well-known Hip-Hop artists who are currently on TikTok simply aren't even using the platform correctly.

The youth's favorite social media app isn't just a platform where entertainers can just flood their feeds with promotions for their latest single or album and see real results. TikTok is best when the content is organic, and as a result, some of the best rapper TikTok accounts find really unique ways to infuse their work into their TikToks. As a result, your favorite rapper may quietly be doing things that you won't see on any of their other social channels, from food reviews and vlogs to full-fledged sketch comedy.

So whether you just downloaded the app or you're looking to incorporate more Hip-Hop-related content into your feed, we've got you covered — here are 10 rappers that you should definitely be following on TikTok right now.



Doja Cat is easily one of Hip-Hop's most eccentric personalities, and it definitely shows in most of her TikTok content. The Planet Her artist has already amassed 26 million followers on the platform, and most of that support is likely due to the fact that she brings a very strange brand of humor to TikTok. As you'll see in the small sample of TikToks below, Doja is very good at — for lack of better terms — "shitposting," which leads to a myriad of fun and quirky moments from 26-year-old artist.

What to expect: Absolute absurdity



As HNHH recently covered in its latest digital cover story, Bobby Shmurda is living his life to the fullest right now, and his carefree energy is what makes his presence on TikTok so infectious. Whether he's sharing footage of himself promoting his new "Hoochie Daddy" single in the streets of New York or simply showing off some of his dance moves, the Bodboy rapper is pretty much always in good spirits in his TikTok content. If you ever need a dose of good energy, give Bobby Shmurda a follow.

What to expect: Positive energy and a lot of dancing

Latto



You would never know from just following her on Instagram or Twitter, but Latto is low-key a part-time food reviewer when she's not killing performances or collaborating with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, and Calvin Harris. Latto's TikTok reveals all of that and more, as she regularly posts food reviews and mukbangs with her sister Brooklyn Nikole, shares funny clips, and offers behind-the-scenes looks at the filming of her music videos.

What to expect: Food reviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and funny videos

Yeat



For an artist who is so revered by the young generation of Hip-Hop fans who are TikTok's most prominent users, Yeat utilizes his TikTok account in a very different way from most people. In fact, if it weren't for his tendency to use his own music as the sounds in his TikToks, most users who are unfamiliar with him probably wouldn't even know that he's a rapper. Yeat's TikTok is loaded with stunning footage from his travels, shots of eye-catching cars, and other videos that capture his luxurious lifestyle.

What to expect: Lavish lifestyle vlogs featuring gorgeous scenery and expensive vehicles

Rubi Rose



While you patiently await Rubi Rose's follow-up to her 2020 mixtape debut For The Streets, you should seriously consider following her on TikTok. The 2021 XXL Freshman's TikTok may not boast the thirst traps that she regularly drops on Instagram, but it is still loaded with plenty of entertaining dance and twerk videos from the "Wifey" rapper.

What to expect: Dance videos

@rubirose Cant help but to throw it back when rubi come on ðð¥° â¬ original sound - RubiRoseOfficial



Due to Freddie Gibbs' Boosie-esque relationship with Instagram, it's only right to follow the big rabbit on a social media platform where he's still verified. On TikTok, the Soul Sold Separately tends to share random, yet unexpectedly enjoyable and hilarious clips, most notably his drug-themed remix of The Jackson 5's "One More Chance." Judging from a recently posted TikTok, it appears that Freddie Gibbs will start sharing brief comedy sketches as well, and just in case you needed an extra element of entertainment, Gangsta Gibbs' comment section is filled with fans referring to him as JPEGMAFIA.

What to expect: Random comical moments and reactions to viral videos

JT



JT is perhaps best known for killing it as one-half of City Girls, but the Quality Control artist actually has an unexpected goofy side that really shows up on her TikTok. The Miami-bred artist's profile is easily one of the silliest rapper TikTok accounts that you'll come across. She regularly reenacts popular modern and classic pop-culture moments, from Muni Long's viral live performance of "Hrs & Hrs" to Mike Epps' iconic performance in Next Friday. In between glimpses of her life as a City Girl, JT also tends to find the time to roast herself, making her TikTok both grounded and entertaining.

What to expect: Entertaining pop-culture reenactments and self-deprecating humor

@jtthegirl Why yall had me thinking i can actually buy Balenciaga with my faceð â¬ original sound - JT ð¦

Swae Lee



Swae Lee's TikTok may not be the most entertaining out of everyone else that's featured on this list, but the Rae Sremmurd artist is known for dropping unexpected gems from time to time, the most recent example being a modern take on Eminem's classic The Marshall Mathers LP track "Stan." Above all else though, Swae Lee's TikTok feels extremely genuine, so if you're a fan of him, you'll undoubtedly enjoy his TikTok content.

What to expect: Vibes



Considering that Tory Lanez had hundreds of thousands of people entertained at the start of the pandemic with his infamous Quarantine Radio series on Instagram Live, it makes sense that the Canadian multihyphenate has made a seamless transition to TikTok. Following Tory Lanez will bring a wide variety of content to your TikTok feed, from comedy trends to behind-the-scenes footage of him interacting with artists like Lil Baby and Chris Brown.

What to expect: Funny videos, a considerable amount of casual acapella singing, the occasional guest celebrity appearance, and collaborative TikToks

Tierra Whack



Tierra Whack arguably has the best TikTok account in the entire Hip-Hop community, and that's because her profile checks off every box that an artist's TikTok should. The Whack World artist offers glimpses into her personal life, shows off her comedic chops, and promotes her musical output in a creative and organic way. Once you start scrolling down Tierra Whack's eclectic TikTok feed, you won't want to stop, so get ready to laugh. A lot.

What to expect: Sheer hilarity, quirky fashion, alter egos, funny family moments, and guest appearances from iconic music industry professionals

Now that you've checked out our recommendations on who you should be following on TikTok, let us know in the comments which rappers you follow on the fast-growing platform as well. Did your favorites make the list? Or did we leave some great rapper TikToks out?