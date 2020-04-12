There's simply no avoiding it at this point, life has taken a turn for the strange as we mobilize around the world to flatten the curve. 2020 seems to have been stifled before it really had the chance to get started. Nonetheless, as the saying goes: life must go on. In a socially-distanced kind of manner, though. Whether you've taken to chill with your friends by way of the Netflix party app, or you're watching in isolation with your loved ones, we're helping you figure out a couple of solutions to the never-ending "what should I watch?" question, with a quick run-down of ten TV series that are perfect for binging on right now, whether it's revisiting one of the classic TV series no longer on the air, or watching it for the first time.

Let us know what shows you've been binging on, and what else you've been doing to occupy yourself during this time.

Peaky Blinders

Okay, give us some lee-way. Peaky Blinders may still be airing, but given the fact that we won't be finding Boardwalk Empire on Netflix services any time soon, it's the next best thing-- and there are plenty of seasons to keep you occupied, even if the series is still shooting (although, Coronavirus has forced the crew to postpone production on the sixth season). Set in the 1900s England, post-World War 1, the series explores the Shelby family’s gang ties and criminal pursuits. It can be a bit difficult to get into, but it's worth it, once you do.

Mad Men

Mad Men is another period drama, but this one will transport you to the 1950s, which might be the perfect escape for you right now— why did everything seem a lot simpler (but also a lot more racist and sexist, so there’s that) back then? Jon Hamm plays the character of Don Draper formidably, giving the man his je-ne-sais-quoi swagger and mystery. Mad Men juxtaposed drama with the nuance of everyday life, and that’s one of the reasons it’s so thrilling to watch.

Breaking Bad

Another classic TV series you can relive in its entirety on Netflix right now. Everyone knows the story by now, I’m sure, even if you haven’t actually seen the series-- Breaking Bad has earned its slang in its own right. The TV series, which brought new life to the acting career of Bryan Cranston, documented a chemistry high school teacher’s battle with cancer and foray in drug-making, and drug-dealing.

Better Call Saul

Breaking Bad not only resulted in a movie, but a full-on TV series for the character of Saul, played by Bob Odenkirk. Created by the man behind Breaking Bad, Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul takes us pre-Walter White era to show the evolution of the lawyer named Jimmy McGill. Certain characters from Breaking Bad do make a cameo through out the series. While this particular show is actually still on-air, in its fifth season, it's a generally-agreed upon classic already and thus we've decided to include it on this list.

The Good Place

The Good Place will satisfy your need to have something light and humorous to watch during a pandemic. The TV show, which just concluded its fourth and final season, stars Kristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop, who quickly finds out at the outset of the series that she is deceased. From there, she’s navigating the afterlife with a few friends (or acquaintances, who eventually become friends, rather, but make a pitstop as enemies along the way). The show is filled with fast-paced banter and character quirks, and the premise is unlike any one you’ve seen before.

Dexter

Another older TV series that you could easily immerse yourself in right now, because all seasons are currently streaming on Netflix. Watching a serial killer might still be a bit less stressful than watching COVID-19 news coverage? Who knows anymore. What day is it anyway? Dexter, if you’re unfamiliar with the premise, is a Showtime series starring Michael C. Hall, who plays the namesake character. Dexter is a blood-splatter analyst by day, and a serial killer by night, with one caveat: he only kills the bad guys.

New Girl

This series stars Zooey Deschanel as ‘new girl’ Jess who moves into an apartment with a trio of male roommates post-boyfriend-break-up. Her roommates are funny, single dudes (played by Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield and Lamorne Morris respectively), and each episode they get into some sort of ill-fated but hilarious adventure together, while still furthering the character development within the show and the relationships therein. It’s one of those rare shows these days that you can easily skip around episode-wise, but not feel lost entirely. It’s also a good one to keep things light right now, and Zooey’s cute quirks will do that for you.

Weeds

It’s never not a good time to re-watch Weeds, or watch it for the first time if you’ve been sleeping. The comedy-drama series, which aired originally on Showtime, was created by Jenji Kohan, the mastermind behind Orange is the New Black. Weeds stars mother of two Nancy Botwin (played by Mary-Louise Parker), as she navigates life without her husband and the father of her child following his recent death-- and in need of an influx of cash to continue to afford their cushy (see what I did there) lifestyle, she turns to selling weed.

Nurse Jackie

Nurse Jackie was among Showtime’s most successful show when it first premiered in 2009. The show stars Edie Falco in the titular role, as a nurse who is juggling her own opioid addiction with her 9-5, and her personal life, at All Saints Hospital in New York City. The show had a seven-season run, so there are definitely enough episodes to keep you hooked for the remainder of this isolation period (let us hope, at least).

The Office

Duh. If you need something that'll check both the funny and nostalgic boxes, then the universally-beloved The Office re-runs should do the trick. The TV series which features the all-star-hilarious line-up of Steve Carrell, John Krasinksi, Jenna Fischer, and Rainn Wilson, and doesn't really need any type of formal introduction. Office antics and hi-jinx abound when you have the rather dim-witted and unaware Michael Scott attempting to manage the employees of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.