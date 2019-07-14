070 Shake Debuts New Clip For "Nice To Have"

070 Shake shares her latest.

Ahead of her North American headlining tour, 070 Shake has shared the new visual clip attached to her "Nice To Have Single." Directed by Noah Lee, the cinematic new clip follows an interwoven storyline of various individuals all caught in gridlocked traffic.

It previews Shake's forthcoming Modus Vivendi album, her debut outing via G.O.O.D. Music. She'll support the effort with a tour of the same name, slated to kick off in September at Los Angeles' Roxy Theatre before concluding in Philadelphia's TLA venue. Check out the full itinerary below and catch the"Nice To Have" clip up top.

070 Shake "The Modus Vivendi Tour" dates:

9/18/19 Los Angeles, CA The Roxy Theatre

9/19/19 San Francisco, CA The Independent

9/20/19 Las Vegas, NV Life Is Beautiful Festival

9/24/19 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell

9/25/19 Denver , CO Globe Hall

9/27/19 Dallas, TX House of Blues - Cambridge Room

9/28/19 Houston, TX House of Blues - Bronze Peacock Room

9/29/19 Austin, TX The Parish

10/2/19 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

10/4/19 Detroit, MI El Club

10/5/19 Grand Rapids,MI Stache At Intersection

10/6/19 Toronto, ON Opera House

10/8/19 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

10/9/19 New York, NY Webster Hall

10/10/19 Washington, DC U Street Music Hall

10/12/19 Philadelphia, PA The TLA