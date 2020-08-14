03 Greedo & Ron-RonTheProducer Release Collaborative Project "Load It Up Vol. 1" Featuring Chief Keef, Sada Baby, Key Glock, & More

"This is just a glimpse of what we're gonna be coming with with the Load It Up series," says 03 Greedo about his collaborative series with Ron-RonTheProducer, of which the first installment released today.

03 Greedo and Ron-RonTheProducer have a chemistry unlike any other. The currently-incarcerated rapper went into his 20-year prison sentence with thousands of new songs ready to drop, including a bunch with Ron-Ron, one of his favorite producers. On the intro track to their new project, the Grape Street Legend speaks to us from the jail phone, explaining the project's premise and bigging up Ron-Ron.

Load It Up Vol. 1 is the first of several collaborations between the artist and producer. This time around, the duo called on Chief Keef, Key Glock, Sada Baby, Shordie Shordie, and more to complement their sound.

Listen to the new project below and stay tuned for more from 03 Greedo and Ron-Ron.

Tracklist:

1. Load It Up Intro

2. RonRon Load It Up

3. Closer Pt. 2

4. Home VLONE

5. My Lil Fantasy

6. Drip Keep Going (feat. Key Glock)

7. Gwap (feat. Z Money)

8. Gucci of My City (feat. Ralfytheplug, Ketchythegreat, & Desto Dubb)

9. Choppa Hold A Hunnit

10. Never Heard (feat. Weezy Huncho)

11. Mind Right (feat. Rob Vicious)

12. Same Zone Interlude

13. Baccstage (feat. Shordie Shordie & Wallie the Sensei)

14. Bands In Da Basement (feat. Chief Keef)

15. Scary Movie

16. Extradited

17. Across The Map (feat. Sada Baby)

18. Miami Vacation

19. Call In (feat. Runway Richy & Rob Vicious)