Nabbing the coveted role as Catwoman in Matt Reeves' upcoming film The Batman is sure to make Zoë Kravitz an even bigger star in Hollywood, but the 31-year-old actress let it be known that she's always had it in her blood by hitting the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet last night (Jan 5) with her equally stunning mom, Lisa Bonet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Looking as good as she did during her days on sitcoms like The Cosby Show and A Different World over three decades ago, Lisa Bonet defied all odds of aging as she stood side-by-side with her successful daughter, who happened to be nominated alongside her Big Little Lies costars in the category for "Best Television Series: Drama." The hit HBO series unfortunately lost to another hit series on the network, Succession.

While Zoë turned heads solo dolo on the actual red carpet for the 2020 Golden Globes awards ceremony earlier in the evening (seen above), the twinning mommy/daughter duo actually wowed the crowd together at the official afterparty thrown by InStyle Magazine and Warner Bros. While Zoë did it up in a form-fitting YSL dress, Lisa decided to go a little more loose in a flowing piece by Fendi Couture. The pair was later joined by Bonet's hubby Jason Momoa, with the three taking a loving family photo together before partying the night away.

Peep a pic of all three of them from the fashionable night out below:

Amy Sussman/Getty Images