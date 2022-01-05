Zion Williamson has been out of the New Orleans Pelicans lineup for quite a while now and fans are starting to get worried. He got surgery on his foot back in the summer and since that time, he has ran into numerous recovery issues. Not to mention, fans continue to speculate about his weight as numerous photos showcase him looking fluffier than usual.

Today, the Pelicans decided to give fans an update on Zion, and as you will read, it's not so great. As it stands, Zion has been told to go rehab away from the team. Just about a month ago, Williamson was told he could participate in basketball activities, however, he has since hit a setback that has forced him into this new predicament.

“Since we notified everyone on December 16 of his latest imaging, it was decided then by our medical team to dial his rehab back to only partial weight bearing activities. He continues along that path,” Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin said in a statement. “We also agreed that in order to put Zion in the best position to succeed, he will rehab away from the team at this time so he can focus on the task at hand.”

