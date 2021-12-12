New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has suffered a setback in his recovery from a fracture in his right foot, which he had surgery for during the offseason. Williamson has yet to see the court this season for the Pelicans.

In a statement, the Pelicans explained that Williamson's training will have to be reduced for an "extended period."

"After experiencing persistent soreness in his right foot, Zion Williamson underwent medical imaging which showed a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal," the Pelicans said in a statement. "As a result, the volume and intensity of his training will be reduced for an extended period to help allow for further bone healing."



Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

The team did not specify when they expect Williamson to be able to return to the lineup.

Earlier this month, the team revealed that their star forward was experiencing soreness in his foot and wouldn't rush him back.

During his absence, Williamson has been rumored to have gained a significant amount of weight; however, the accusations were put to rest when new photos of him surfaced on social media, this week.

The Pelicans have struggled in Williamson's absence, currently sitting at 8-20 on the season. They're in last place in the Western Conference.

